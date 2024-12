Iraqi Prime Minister arrives in Jordan for unannounced visit

Shafq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived, on Wednesday, in the Jordanian capital Amman for an unannounced visit.

According to Jordan's official news agency, Petra, Prime Minister Jaafar Husein of Jordan welcomed his Iraqi counterpart.

Al-Sudani’s media office confirmed that he also met with King Abdullah II of Jordan during his stay in Amman.

The surprise visit comes just days after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.