King of Jordan calls for collaborative action to face the economic crisis

Category: World

Date: 2022-09-21T05:58:42+0000
King of Jordan calls for collaborative action to face the economic crisis

Shafaq News / During his participation in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan stressed the need for global partnerships to face the international economic crisis.

Bin al-Hussein said in his speech, "Sustainable, inclusive economic growth has too often been a victim of global crises, but it can also be a defense that strengthens us to endure the storms."

"We see regional resilience packs' coming together to stimulate fresh opportunities and growth. Jordan has established multilateral partnerships with Egypt, Iraq, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and others in the region to capitalize on these opportunities."

He added, "Our country is a bridge for regional partnerships and cooperation, international crisis response, and humanitarian action."

