Iraqi Prime Minister: a need for IOM programs addressing climate change impact

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani underscored the importance of tailored programs by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to address the effects of climate change on residents in southern governorates.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's media office, Al-Sudani met with IOM Director General Amy Pope on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“The discussions focused on the situation of Iraqi displaced persons and others in refugee camps, including the Iraqi government's efforts to facilitate their voluntary return. The Prime Minister highlighted projects aimed at providing services and meeting basic living requirements in their home areas before their return,” the statement said.

Al-Sudani commended the IOM's contributions in Iraq, particularly its recent support for the construction of the Kojo housing complex in Sinjar. He reiterated the need for the organization to implement specific programs addressing climate change impacts on southern provinces.

In response, Pope stated that "Iraq is an important partner," noting that the challenges faced by the country have equipped it with valuable experience in addressing migration and internal displacement issues. She expressed her eagerness to "leverage this expertise as the organization seeks Iraq's membership," mentioning ongoing negotiations between the two sides regarding the accession process.