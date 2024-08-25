13 migrants dead, 14 missing after boat capsizes off Yemen's coast

Shafaq News/ The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced, on Sunday, that 13 migrants have died and 14 others are missing after a boat carrying them sank off the coast of Yemen last week.

According to a statement reported by AFP, the boat, carrying 25 Ethiopian migrants and two Yemenis, capsized last Tuesday off the coast of Taiz province after departing from Djibouti.

The victims included 11 men and two women. Search operations are ongoing to find the remaining missing migrants, as well as the Yemeni captain and his assistant. The cause of the sinking remains unclear.

Matt Huber, IOM's acting chief of mission in Yemen, stated, "This latest tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by migrants on this route."

Every year, tens of thousands of African migrants undertake the perilous journey along the "Eastern Route" across the Red Sea and Yemen to reach Saudi Arabia, fleeing conflicts, natural disasters, or seeking better economic opportunities.

In 2023, over 97,200 migrants arrived in Yemen, surpassing the previous year's numbers. The IOM also reported similar drownings off the Yemeni coast in June and July.

Those who make it to Yemen often face further threats to their safety, as the country has been embroiled in a civil war for nearly a decade. Many migrants aim to reach Saudi Arabia or other Gulf states for work opportunities.