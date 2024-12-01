Iraqi President calls for heightened preparedness as Syria conflict escalates

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid expressed confidence in raising the country’s state of alert in response to escalating attacks by armed factions targeting the army in Syria.

According to the Iraqi residency, Rashid met, on Sunday, with National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji at Baghdad’s Presidential Palace, where both sides discussed the security situation in the country.

“The President reaffirmed Iraq's support for security and intelligence agencies,” emphasizing the importance of fostering public trust to enhance citizen cooperation.”

"The developments in Syria and their repercussions on the region are of great concern," Rashid said, underlining confidence in Iraq’s preparedness to address emerging challenges.

He also called on the international community to take responsibility for supporting regional stability and preventing further conflict and destruction.

In turn, Al-Araji assured the president of the National Security Advisory's readiness to “fulfill its duties to safeguard Iraq’s security and protect its citizens.”

Recent developments in Syria have intensified fears of the conflict spilling into Iraq. The volatile situation has been worsened by advances from groups such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which have captured parts of Aleppo, prompting heightened military responses, including Russian airstrikes and increased Iranian involvement.

Compounding the risk, Iran-backed forces operating in Iraq continue to launch attacks on Israeli sites, raising the possibility of Israeli retaliatory strikes targeting Islamic Resistance or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions within Iraq.

Tel Aviv has warned Iraqi authorities, holding them accountable for any actions against Israel and asserting its right to self-defense.