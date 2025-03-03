Iraqi President arrives in Cairo for emergency Arab summit
2025-03-03T12:06:26+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid arrived in Cairo to attend an emergency Arab summit.
Rashid departed Baghdad earlier in the day, leading a delegation of government officials, advisors, and political figures, to participate in the summit convened to address the situation in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.
The event, originally scheduled for Feb. 27, was later postponed till March 4.