Iraqi Presidency welcomes PKK's shift toward peaceful resolution

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Presidency on Tuesday welcomed the recent decision by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to pursue a peaceful and democratic path to resolve its longstanding armed conflict, describing it as a positive step toward regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Presidency said the PKK’s move opens the door to constructive dialogue and lays the groundwork for achieving comprehensive and lasting peace. It called the decision “a starting point for ending decades of conflict and suffering,” paving the way for a new phase of political, diplomatic, and parliamentary engagement.

The Presidency reiterated that dialogue and mutual understanding remain the only viable path to resolving disputes and achieving meaningful solutions.