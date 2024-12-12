Iraqi Parliament faces dissolution threat over legislative gridlock

Shafaq News/ Independent MP Mohammed Al-Ziyadi has voiced intentions to submit a formal request for early elections and the dissolution of Iraq’s current parliament, citing its failure to pass critical and contentious legislation.

Al-Ziyadi explained to Shafaq News Agency, "During the extended legislative term, the House of Representatives was unable to pass significant and disputed laws," criticizing the "inability of political bloc leaders to manage sessions effectively," and describing the situation as "a failure to serve both citizens and the nation."

"If the legislative role of the House of Representatives remains stalled beyond the holiday and into the next legislative term, we will collect signatures to demand early elections and end this parliament," he warmed, stressing the urgency of "addressing this stagnation, proposing amendments to the election law and the setting of a date for new legislative elections after the legislative holiday."

The legislative deadlock came to a head on December 8, when the House of Representatives failed to hold its regular session No. 20 to vote on pivotal laws. These included amendments to Personal Status Law No. 188 of 1959, the return of properties confiscated by decisions of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council, and the second amendment to the General Amnesty Law No. 27 of 2016.

Despite a 30-day extension of the legislative term starting November 7, parliament was unable to resolve these contentious issues, deferring them to the next term. The legislative holiday officially began on December 9 and will continue until January 9, 2025, as stipulated by Article 58 of the Iraqi Constitution.

Political analyst Saif Al-Saadi noted that "the extended term’s failure to yield progress further eroded confidence in the legislative body’s ability to function effectively. The lack of consensus and persistent inefficiency have left critical laws in limbo."