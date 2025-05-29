Iraqi Parliament dismisses US lawmakers’ claims of Iranian influence

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday rejected recent accusations by members of the US Congress alleging Iranian influence over Iraq’s political and security institutions.

Two Republican lawmakers had called for a “comprehensive reassessment” of US–Iraq relations and urged the suspension of all American assistance to the Iraqi government until what they described as “serious steps” are taken to reduce Iranian involvement.

Committee member MP Mukhtar al-Moussawi told Shafaq News that such calls are not new and do not reflect the official position of the US administration. “These are media-driven appeals that lack any real substance,” he said.

“There is no Iranian hegemony over Iraq,” al-Moussawi stressed. “Iraq’s decisions and its relationship with Iran are similar to its relations with other countries in the region and around the world.”

He asserted that the US seeks strong relations with Iraq due to its strategic importance, and there is no indication of any intention to impose sanctions. “Ties between Baghdad and Washington are progressing across multiple levels and will not be affected by suspicious appeals from certain hardline figures in the US Congress.”