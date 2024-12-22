Iraqi Parliament considers election law amendments amid political divisions

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Legal Committee of the Iraqi Parliament revealed the latest developments regarding the amendment of the election law, following discussions and calls from influential political forces.

Committee member Arif Al-Hamami told Shafaq News Agency, "There are many political proposals submitted to amend the election law. Among these proposals is the return to the multi-district system within a single governorate, as was the case in the 2021 legislative elections."

"Another proposal from one of the parties is to divide some highly populated governorates into two electoral districts, such as the capital Baghdad, with one district in Karkh and another in Rusafa."

He pointed out that "other proposals include amending the Sainte-Laguë method and calculating voters' votes according to the electoral system," emphasizing that "all proposals regarding the amendment of the law are under discussion and unofficial, and have not been finalized yet. They will be addressed in the next legislative session of the Parliament."

According to Iraqi parliamentarians, there will be significant challenges in amending the election law due to political divisions among major blocs, especially since each political party will work to pass the law in a way that serves its partisan interests.