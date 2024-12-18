Iraqi Parliament Speaker meets Jordanian PM after talks with key leaders

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani met with Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

Earlier this week, Al-Mashhadani arrived in Amman, the capital of Jordan, for his first foreign visit as Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, where he met with King Abdullah II, Jordanian Parliament Speaker Ahmed Safadi, and the President of the Jordanian Senate Faisal Al-Fayez.

Al-Mashhadani and Safadi held joint parliamentary talks at the Jordanian Parliament, attended by members of the Iraqi Parliament's permanent office and several parliamentary bloc and committee leaders. They stressed the importance of “enhancing and coordinating parliamentary positions to serve the interests and issues of both nations."

They further highlighted the recent meeting between King Abdullah II and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Amman, where both sides agreed to strengthen coordination between Jordan and Iraq to tackle regional challenges and prevent further escalation of conflict.

The Iraqi Parliament Speaker and Safadi expressed “a unified Jordanian-Iraqi parliamentary stance” in supporting Syria's security, stability, and the will of its people, as well as backing efforts to halt Israeli military operations in Gaza while continuing humanitarian aid.



