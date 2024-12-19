Iraq and Jordan agree to complete “vital economic lifeline” oil pipeline project

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and his Jordanian counterpart Ahmed Safadi, agreed on the necessity of completing the oil pipeline between the two countries.

The agreement was made in a joint statement after official talks between al-Mashhadani and Safadi, attended by members of the Iraqi Parliament's permanent office, the Chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Head of the Iraqi-Jordanian Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee, and other Iraqi parliamentary representatives.

The statement highlighted “the importance of strengthening coordination between Jordan and Iraq to address regional challenges, supporting Syria, respecting its will, protecting its security and citizens, preserving its territorial unity, ensuring the political representation of all its components, and backing the outcomes of the Aqaba meetings on Syria situation.”

It also emphasized “boosting economic cooperation between the two countries, overcoming obstacles, organizing reciprocal visits between parliamentary committees and chambers of commerce, opening investment opportunities in all sectors, establishing cultural and educational agreements, and leveraging shared expertise in agriculture, energy, and construction.”

Moreover, it reaffirmed the importance of completing the oil pipeline project from Basra to Aqaba, calling it “a vital economic lifeline for both nations,” and stressed the need to strengthen bilateral and trilateral projects with Egypt.

The statement expressed support for efforts to “halt the brutal aggression on Gaza, prevent the displacement of brotherly Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, condemn settler actions against Palestinians and denounce violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.”

It concluded by underscoring the alignment of parliamentary positions between the Jordanian and Iraqi parliaments, rooted in a “long history of brotherly ties” between the two countries and their peoples, aimed at advancing mutual interests and defending the causes of the Arab world.