Iraqi Parliament Speaker announces measures to address MPs' absenteeism and improve efficiency

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani announced, on Sunday, a series of measures to address absenteeism and improve parliamentary efficiency, including fines for absent MPs and stricter regulations on parliamentary conduct.

He also directed the cancellation of all parliamentary missions, a return to electronic voting on legislative projects, the activation of ministerial interrogation requests, and the regulation of MPs' media appearances. Al-Mashhadani called on political blocs to ensure their MPs attend sessions to achieve the necessary quorum for parliamentary meetings.

This announcement came during a meeting chaired by al-Mashhadani with the heads of parliamentary blocs in the constitutional hall of the Iraqi Parliament building.

Al-Mashhadani emphasized the "need for the Parliament to continue holding its sessions to fulfill its legislative and oversight roles, which the Iraqi people expect, particularly regarding laws that address their needs and livelihoods, such as the approval of budget schedules and other laws related to security agencies, the General Amnesty Law, and Personal Status Law."

He added that the cooperation and solidarity of parliamentary blocs with the Speaker will lead to the convening of sessions and "restore trust" between the Parliament and citizens, positively impacting the upcoming elections.

"The coming days will witness the activation of parliamentary conduct rules according to the Parliament's law and internal regulations, imposing a fine of one million dinars on MPs absent from a session, and publishing the names of absentee MPs on the Parliament's official website."

Al-Mashhadani stressed the "need to regulate MPs' media appearances to ensure they are appropriate for their parliamentary role and representation of the Iraqi people, and to avoid distributing criticisms of the Parliament and government institutions without following official channels."

In conclusion, the Speaker reiterated his call for political blocs to "take responsibility for ensuring MPs attend sessions, achieve the necessary quorum, and actively participate in passing laws that serve the country's interests."

Earlier today, the Iraqi Parliament adjourned its session after losing a legal quorum following a vote on the federal budget amendment.

A parliamentary source revealed, “The Parliament Presidency raised the agenda to address this year’s federal budget amendment. However, the session was adjourned until Tuesday after MPs opposing the budget law exited the chamber, breaking the quorum.”