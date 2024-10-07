Iraqi PM urges compliance in delivering aid to Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized the need for strict adherence to directives given to the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's media office, al-Sudani met with IRCS President Yassin al-Maamouri to discuss measures and coordination with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), as well as Lebanese relief organizations, to facilitate the delivery of aid and relief supplies to Lebanese citizens affected by the ongoing Israeli attacks.

Al-Sudani stressed the importance of "complying with the issued directives to ensure swift coordination and the timely delivery of relief supplies to our Lebanese brothers."