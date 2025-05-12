Iraqi PM to IMF: Be our strategic partner in economic overhaul

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to expand its support for Iraq’s economic reform agenda.

During talks in Baghdad with IMF Iraq mission chief Jean-Guillaume Poulain and resident representative Mohammed Jaber, al-Sudani described the Fund as a “strategic partner” in restoring fiscal stability and advancing structural reforms.

“Iraq’s progress in financial and economic management reflects a move toward long-term stability and sustainable growth,” he stated, urging continued international backing to reinforce reforms and attract investment.

Meanwhile, Poulain acknowledged improvements in Iraq’s tax and customs systems and reaffirmed the IMF’s readiness to provide technical assistance, particularly to strengthen non-oil revenue generation.

The meeting followed the IMF’s assessment of Iraq’s economic outlook, which highlighted improved political stability and a recovery in the non-oil sector since late 2022.

However, the Fund warned of growing medium-term debt risks and emphasized the need for fiscal discipline and private-sector-led growth to reduce reliance on oil, which still accounts for over 90% of government revenues.