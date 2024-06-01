Iraqi PM initiates agricultural reforms: Higher prices for modern irrigation farmers

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani decided, on Saturday, to grant farmers who rely on modern irrigation systems a higher price for their crops.

He emphasized the importance of the General Union of Agricultural Cooperatives and its effectiveness as a mediator between the government and farmers.

This decision was made during a meeting where the Prime Minister received the President and General Union of Agricultural Cooperatives members. He listened to several proposals and suggestions regarding farmers and ways to enhance the agricultural sector.

Al-Sudani affirmed that “supporting and revitalizing the agricultural sector are priorities and goals of the government.” This shift comes as Iraq aims to reduce its dependence on oil and utilize oil revenues to develop other sectors, including agriculture.

He also mentioned that the government “continues to disburse payments owed to farmers.” Additionally, farmers using modern irrigation systems will receive a higher price for their crops compared to those using traditional methods.

“Iraq has imported 12,000 irrigation systems for the first time, which is seen as a significant step towards modernizing agriculture in the country.”

The Prime Minister explained that “the water management agreement with Turkey will bring about a qualitative leap in Iraq's agriculture sector.”

He also stressed support for farmers by “providing them with fertilizers through national production and by lifting restrictions on their importation.”