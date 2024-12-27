Iraqi PM holds key meetings with political leaders over regional developments

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held a series of separate meetings with the Head of the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), Ammar Al-Hakim; the Secretary-General of Badr Organization, Hadi Al-Amiri; and the Head of the Taqaddum Alliance, Mohammed Rikan Al-Halbousi.

According to the PM’s media office, “These meetings are part of the Prime Minister’s ongoing discussions with political leaders and figures in light of current developments and events in the region, as well as addressing pressing issues and key matters related to Iraq’s national affairs.”

“During the meetings, discussions covered the general situation in the country and the necessity of supporting the government in completing its program and achieving its main developmental objectives,” the statement affirmed, adding, “Emphasis was placed on the need for unity, strengthened coordination, and collaboration among all political forces and blocs during the current phase to reinforce security and stability in Iraq.”

“Discussions also focused on regional developments, particularly the situation in Syria, emphasizing the need to respect the will of the Syrian people and avoid interference in their internal affairs.”

the statement continued, “The talks highlighted the importance of supporting regional and international efforts to restore stability in Syria, while also calling for decisive international and regional action to halt the violations and crimes committed by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people. Additionally, the necessity of reinforcing the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon was strongly emphasized.”