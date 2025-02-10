Iraqi PM congratulates Lebanon on Government formation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, sent congratulatory messages to Lebanon’s president and prime minister following the formation of the new Lebanese government.

Government Spokesperson, Basim Al-Awadi, said in a statement that Al-Sudani conveyed Iraq’s best wishes on behalf of its government and people, congratulating Lebanon’s leadership and citizens.

He expressed hope that “this step would mark the beginning of a new era of stability and security, paving the way for the Lebanese people’s aspirations for prosperity and a dignified life.”

Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq’s commitment to supporting Lebanon and providing all possible assistance to strengthen the country’s resilience in the face of challenges, aid its reconstruction, and foster economic growth, Al-Awadi stated.

“Lebanon plays a vital role in the region in advancing development and promoting economic and cultural integration among neighboring nations,” he emphasized.

Last week, Lebanon’s presidency confirmed the formation of a 24-member cabinet led by Salam after weeks of intense negotiations with key political factions.

The country had faced a prolonged political stalemate since October 2022, when former President Michel Aoun's term ended without a replacement. During the leadership vacuum, Najib Mikati's government remained in office in a caretaker role