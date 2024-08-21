Iraqi PM congratulates Iran's president on new government formation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday congratulated President Masoud Pezeshkian on the formation of Iran's new government.

According to a statement released by his office, al-Sudani extended his congratulations to Pezeshkian for "gaining the confidence of the Iranian Parliament" and assuming his governmental duties.

Al-Sudani expressed hopes for the "success of the new Iranian government in fulfilling its responsibilities," stressing the importance of the "strong bilateral relations" between Iraq and Iran, and the need for continued cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

Earlier today, Iran's parliament approved President Masoud Pezeshkian's 19 ministers, giving way to a cross-factional cabinet reflecting his focus on consensus after days of debate.

In contrast to former President Ebrahim Raisi's hardline team, the new cabinet includes reformist figures such as Health Minister Mohammadreza Zafarqandi, who secured his position despite receiving the lowest number of votes, at 163.

Approval of the ministerial line-up is not a formality. One minister proposed in 2021 by Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May, lost the confidence vote due to lacking experience, meaning a different name had to be drafted in.

"The road to our salvation is unity and solidarity," Pezeshkian said on Wednesday in his speech to the 285 parliamentarians present to give their vote of confidence to the cabinet, which had been debated since Saturday.

Abbas Araqchi was approved as minister of foreign affairs with 247 votes, after convincing parliamentarians wary of his key role in negotiating Tehran's 2015 nuclear agreement with six world powers.

During deliberations with the parliament, Araqchi asserted that he holds the same world view he held during his time serving with the Revolutionary Guards and expressed support for a 2020 parliamentary bill hardening Iran's nuclear stance.