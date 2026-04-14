PM al-Sudani condemns Baathist crimes against Kurdish people on 38th Anfal anniversary

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani marked the 38th anniversary of the Anfal campaign on Tuesday, honoring Kurdish victims of the former Baathist regime's military operations.

Al-Sudani described the campaigns as racist crimes that subjected peaceful citizens to " the most heinous forms of killing and persecution, in blatant violation of all values, customs, and laws." He said Iraq today takes pride in the unity of the country and the brotherhood among its components and nationalities, "under a democratic, constitutional, and pluralistic system in which all Iraqis live with dignity, free from discrimination and division."

With deep sorrow and painful remembrance, we mark 38 years since the racist crimes committed by the dictatorial regime and its criminal gangs against our Kurdish people during the brutal Anfal campaigns.On days such as these, more than three decades ago, our peaceful Kurdish… — محمد شياع السوداني (@mohamedshia) April 14, 2026

About The Genocide

The Anfal campaign, which began in 1986, intensified in 1988, and continued through 1989, was led by Ali Hassan al-Majid, infamously known as "Chemical Ali." He served as Secretary General of the Baath Party's Northern Bureau and military governor of the region, while the military operations were commanded by former Iraqi Defense Minister Sultan Hashim.

On May 3, 2011, the Iraqi High Criminal Court classified the Anfal campaign as a crime against humanity and genocide, convicting al-Majid, who was also behind the chemical attack on Halabja. He was sentenced to death and executed on January 25, 2010.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has designated April 14 annually as a day of remembrance for the victims of this genocide.

Read more: Kurdistan remains a steadfast haven for the persecuted 40 years after the Anfal genocide