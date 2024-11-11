Iraqi PM arrives in Riyadh for emergency summit on Gaza and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in Riyadh to attend an emergency joint Arab-Islamic summit focused on the recent escalations in Gaza and Lebanon.

A political source told Shafaq News Agency that “Al-Sudani is leading the Iraqi delegation, accompanied by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.”

The Prime Minister is expected to deliver a speech during the summit.

The source also noted that the Prime Minister “may hold side meetings with other regional leaders as new developments arise during the summit.”

The summit comes following Israel’s large-scale military operations against Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023. The ongoing war has reportedly resulted in devastating human and material losses in Gaza, with over 146,000 Palestinian casualties and extensive infrastructure damage.

Additionally, since September 23, Israeli air raids have expanded to cover most regions of Lebanon, including Beirut, alongside failed attempts for ground invasion in southern Lebanon.

The bombardment has killed over 3,189 people, including women and children, and injured 14,078 others, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health revealed.