Iraqi PM in Erbil: Strengthening ties and addressing key issues

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, to discuss the formation of the new Regional government and address a range of outstanding issues.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, al-Sudani arrived at Erbil International Airport at 09:00 a.m., where he was greeted by Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the visit is part of “Baghdad's efforts to strengthen cooperation with the Kurdistan Region and to find solutions to key issues affecting the relationship between the two governments.”

The discussions are expected to focus on “promoting political and economic collaboration and advancing the formation of a new government in the Kurdistan Region with broader political participation to address both internal and external challenges.”

Al-Sudani is scheduled to meet with key Kurdish leaders during his visit, including Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani, KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. These meetings are anticipated to center on “ways to enhance cooperation and address critical issues that impact the Region’s governance and stability.”

Additionally, al-Sudani will continue his visit to al-Sulaymaniyah, where he is set to meet with the President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Bafel Talabani and Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Qubad Talabani. The discussions there will focus on “vital matters such as the arrangement of salaries and financial allocations, the issue of oil exports, and the management of border crossings,” according to the source.

The source emphasized that one of the key objectives of the visit is to reaffirm the Kurdish leadership's commitment to the upcoming population census, scheduled to take place on November 20 and 21 which is seen as a crucial step in resolving demographic and service-related issues in disputed areas.

This visit comes at a time when Iraq faces mounting political and economic challenges, including financial crises and administrative issues. The discussions between Baghdad and Erbil are seen as pivotal for the stability of the Iraqi government and the strengthening of national unity.