Iraqi PM, Global Coalition Commander discuss military collaboration

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met the Commander of the Global Coalition Forces against ISIS in Iraq and Syria Major General Kevin Leahy, in the presence of the US Chargé d’Affaires in Iraq, Daniel Rubinstein.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, the meeting discussed the regional security landscape and the continued collaboration between Iraqi security forces and Coalition advisors in targeting the remnants of ISIS.

The statement added, “The meeting also addressed the levels of capability and control achieved by the Iraqi Armed Forces across all branches, particularly their advanced intelligence and preemptive capabilities, which support all security deployments and enhance the ability to counter any cross-border criminal or terrorist activity.”

The talks also emphasized the Coalition’s dedication to Iraq and the ongoing implementation of joint initiatives.

“During the meeting, Prime Minister Al-Sudani affirmed Iraq’s commitment to eradicating terrorist cells, emphasizing that these groups no longer have a foothold or proximity to populated areas,” the statement revealed.

Highlighting the substantial progress in border security over the past two years, he stressed advancements in both field operations and technical measures to secure areas previously exploited as entry points by terrorist groups.