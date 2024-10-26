Iraqi Mufti blames the country's defenses for inaction on Israel's attacks on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq's Mufti of the Sunnis, Mahdi Al-Sumaida'i voiced strong criticism over what he described as a “weak Iraqi response” to violations of the country’s airspace and sovereignty, referring to Israel’s recent strikes on sites within Iranian territory neighboring Iraq as a “significant threat” to regional stability.

In a statement, Al-Sumaida'i condemned "Zionist violations," stressing the need for “a firm response.” He expressed surprise at the Iraqi government’s stance and the air defense forces' spokesman's declaration that they are "on alert and under full Iraqi control."

“Such statements cast doubt on Iraq’s position,” the Mufti announced, affirming that the current situation makes the country seem “weak and hesitant.”

He further called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to intervene immediately to prevent any leniency in dealing with these violations, stressing that “Iraq must take decisive measures to preserve its dignity and sovereignty against any aggression.”

On Saturday morning, Israel launched targeted airstrikes, focusing on Iranian military facilities. The strikes came in response to an October 1 missile attack from Iran, heightening tensions in the region.

In a statement, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee explained that Israeli forces carried out a “precision attack on military targets across several regions in Iran,” emphasizing that “all Israeli aircraft returned safely to their bases.”

The Iranian army announced that two of its soldiers were killed in the Israeli airstrikes, despite officials confirming that Iranian defenses successfully intercepted the assault.