Iraqi MPs push for salary cuts for top officials

Shafaq News/ Over 60 Iraqi lawmakers have endorsed a petition to amend the Public Employee Salary Scale Law, an Iraqi MP revealed on Friday.

“The proposed amendment includes reducing the salaries of the three presidencies, parliament members, and special grade officials to promote social justice, MP Firas Musselmawi of the State of Law Coalition told Shafaq News Agency, emphasizing support for demands raised by teachers and civil servants across government institutions.

He also noted that the petition has been formally submitted to the Parliament’s Presidency, requesting the reactivation of the Salary Committee to begin reviewing the wage system.

A revised minimum salary is expected to be determined at a later stage, Musselmawi added.

Recent protests have erupted across several Iraqi provinces, including Baghdad, Basra, Al-Diwaniyah, and Dhi Qar, with teachers and public employees demanding improved wages, job security, and reforms to the current salary structure.

In response, Parliament held a special session on Thursday to address the growing unrest.