Iraqi MPs demand full annulment of caretaker government decisions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi lawmakers from two different parliamentary blocs urged on Sunday, the newly elected parliament to take a firm stance against decisions issued by the current caretaker government, describing them as unconstitutional and a burden on both the state and citizens.

MP Uday Awad Al-Hussein, of the Sadiqoon bloc led by Qais Al-Khazali, submitted an official letter to the parliament presidency requesting the annulment of government decisions, citing violations that affected various social groups and increased the state’s financial obligations.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Majid, a lawmaker and member of Ishraqat Kanoun, told Shafaq News that the upcoming parliamentary session will review all decisions issued by the caretaker government, stressing that addressing national challenges should not come at the expense of citizens’ livelihoods, but should prioritize tackling corruption in state institutions, oil and foreign currency smuggling, and border crossings operating outside government oversight.

The session will annul all caretaker government measures, including tax increases and the cancellation of university allowances, he added.

Earlier today, Firas Al-Muslimawi, spokesperson of the Reconstruction and Development Alliance led by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, indicated that the decisions taken by the caretaker cabinet are legally binding and focused solely on daily and urgent affairs.

The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court previously issued a ruling that downgraded Al-Sudani’s cabinet to caretaker status. Under Iraq’s constitutional framework, these governments are legally restricted to routine operations, unable to pass new laws, approve multi-year contracts, negotiate long-term investment deals, or implement structural reforms. In practice, caretaker governments operate at roughly 20–30% of normal capacity.

