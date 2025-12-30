Lawmakers challenge Iraq’s caretaker cabinet car tax as “unlawful”

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The Iraqi Parliament is moving to annul a caretaker government decision imposing new taxes on some imported vehicles, arguing the measure exceeds the cabinet’s constitutional authority.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Ibtisam Al-Hilali, an MP from the State of Law Coalition, explained that the Council of Ministers recently approved a 15% tax on hybrid and electric vehicle imports, with implementation set for January 1, 2026. She described the decision as unlawful, stressing that a caretaker government lacks the power to introduce new taxes.

All cabinet decisions issued after November 11 are legally invalid, Al-Hilali said, criticizing a separate 20% charge imposed on internet and mobile recharge cards.

She added that parliament will address the matter after resolving the speakership file, including summoning senior officials from the customs and tax authorities and issuing a formal decision to revoke the disputed measures.

On Sunday, newly elected MP Mustafa Jabbar Sanad warned that imposing new financial charges violates the constitution and called for urgent judicial review of recent cabinet decisions.

Iraq held special and general voting on November 9 and 11 for the sixth parliamentary term. On November 17, the court ruled that the general vote marked the end of the legislature’s mandate, designated the cabinet as a caretaker government, and restricted its authority to non-postponable, day-to-day decisions.