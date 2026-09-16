Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced lawmaker Bahaa Al-Din Noor Mohammed Hussein Al-Nouri to seven years in prison for illicit enrichment, the Federal Commission of Integrity announced on Wednesday.

The commission, the country's anti-corruption watchdog, said the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court found that Al-Nouri had accumulated illicit gains of 5.887 billion dinars (about $4.47M) and $10.99 million, ordering him to return the full amount and pay an equivalent fine. Together, the repayment and fine exceed 40 billion dinars ($30.4M).

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The court also handed Al-Nouri a three-year prison term for concealing information on his financial disclosure form, but applied the harsher seven-year sentence and upheld the seizure of his movable and immovable assets.

The rulings were issued under Article 19 of the amended Federal Commission of Integrity and Illicit Enrichment Law No. 30 of 2011.

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