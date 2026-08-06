Najaf court imprisons five Iraqi officials

Shafaq News- Najaf

The Najaf Misdemeanor Court for Integrity Cases sentenced five officials from the Najaf Cement Plant, including its director, to one year in prison for causing serious damage to public funds, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Last month, Iraqi authorities arrested Oil Products Distribution Company Director General Zaid Al-Makhzoumi in Najaf on allegations of financial corruption, manipulation, and forgery of official documents related to land plots.

Read more: Iraqi authorities detain 31 in weekly corruption cases