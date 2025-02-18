Iraqi MP accuses President of abusing office

Shafaq News/ Iraqi parliament member Saud Saadoun Al-Saadi filed an official request for an investigation into President Abdul Latif Rashid.

A document addressed to the head of the Public Prosecution, obtained by Shafaq News, reveals that a video by journalist Hamid Abdullah, circulated on social media, has been referred for review. In the video, Abdullah claims that President Abdul Latif Rashid exploited his position to seize a property previously owned by a former regime associate, Abed Hammoud, and leased it to the Kuwaiti embassy in Baghdad for $50,000 per month.