Iraqi, Irish FMs discuss strengthening bilateral relations, Middle East tensions

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with his Irish counterpart, Micheál Martin, at the Irish Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss enhancing bilateral relations in political, economic, and legal fields, as well as addressing the escalating situation in the Middle East.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein emphasized the importance of collective action to halt aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, warning that international division over curbing the escalation could lead to the spread of conflict and exacerbate its effects on the global economy.

Minister Hussein also underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, highlighting Iraq as a promising investment environment with significant potential and opportunities. He invited Irish companies and experts to enter the Iraqi market, particularly in areas such as financial systems, agriculture, dairy production, and healthcare.

During the meeting, both sides signed a memorandum on political consultations, affirming the importance of fostering friendly relations in the interest of both nations. The memorandum stressed the need for exchanging information on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual concern to enhance mutual understanding.

Minister Hussein extended a formal invitation to the Irish Foreign Minister to visit Iraq, with Martin expressing his intention to accept the invitation shortly.