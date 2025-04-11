Iraqi, Iranian Presidents discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, the Iraqi presidency said on Friday.

According to the Iraqi Presidency statement, the two leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments, underscoring the need for sustained dialogue and coordination to address shared challenges and advance stability.

Both presidents agreed to enhance joint efforts aimed at supporting political calm and reducing tensions throughout the region, the statement added.