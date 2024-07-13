Iraqi Interior Minister visits Diyala to assess security situation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari arrived in Diyala governorate late Saturday to review the latest developments in the security situation, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Shammari met with the police chief and several other commanders and officers during his visit.

Ealrier today, the Joint Operations Command announced that Iraqi security forces had uncovered an important hideout for ISIS terrorists, confirming that the Al-Ayt area in Khan Bani Saad is now under their control with ongoing security operations.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Brigadier General Tahseen al-Khafaji, spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, said, "Our security forces in Diyala Operations Command, supported by intelligence efforts, successfully uncovered one of the most important hideouts of ISIS terrorists in the rugged terrain of Al-Ayt orchards, which include thickets and dense vegetation that severely limit or entirely block visibility in Khan Bani Saad, Diyala."

Al-Khafaji praised that "intelligence efforts on Friday contributed to the killing of two terrorists, and today our forces succeeded in killing several others." Among the dead was "Abu al-Harith," the so-called leader of Khan Bani Saad within Diyala.

Al-Khafaji added, "The Diyala Operations Command has established complete control over the area, firmly in the grip of our heroes, and the operation continues to clear the site of these terrorist groups completely."

He noted that "the mission resulted in the martyrdom of several fighters and injuries to others," emphasizing that "the operation is ongoing."