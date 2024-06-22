Iraqi Finance Ministry announces funding for state employees and security forces' salaries in June

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Federal Finance Ministry announced the funding of salaries for state employees and members of the security forces for the current month of June.

The ministry stated that its accounting department will begin the procedures for funding the salaries of state employees and security force members for the current month of June, starting tomorrow, Sunday, June 23, 2024.

The accounting department urged spending units in ministries, Governorates, and non-ministerial entities to send their authorized representatives to complete the requirements for funding their employees' salaries while adhering to the approved monthly funding schedule and fulfilling all required funding requirements.