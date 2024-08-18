Iraqi Federal Court to review legality of “unilaterally” held Kirkuk Council election

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Salwa Al-Mafraji, a Kirkuk Provincial Council member representing the Arab component, announced that the Federal Court will review the legality of Al-Rasheed Hotel session, where the Kirkuk Provincial Council and Administration were “unilaterally” elected.

Al-Mafraji told Shafaq News Agency that “the Federal Court has scheduled a session for Wednesday, August 21, to review evidence and legal appeals regarding Al-Rasheed Hotel session, with several documented details already submitted for consideration.”

"The Court's decision will determine the session's legality."

She further noted that “the seven Arab members, the Turkmen Front, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) all agree to boycott any session called by the new council president until the Federal Court reviews the case.”

Earlier today, the head of Kirkuk Provincial Council, Mohammed Ibrahim al-Hafiz, announced that the administration of government offices in the Governorate would be handed over to the Turkmen community as part of their electoral entitlement, pending their representatives' return to official council duties.

On August 10, Baghdad saw the election of Kirkuk's new leaders: Taha from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) was appointed governor, and Mohammed Ibrahim Hafez, representing the Arab community, was elected chairman of the 16-seat provincial council. However, the KDP, three Arab bloc members, and the Turkmen Front boycotted Al-Rasheed Hotel session, declaring it "illegal," noting they were not invited.