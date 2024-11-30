Iraqi Defense Minister and military leaders arrive at Syrian border

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Defense and military leaders arrived in the Western Nineveh Operations Sector in Sinjar, near the Syrian border, the Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday.

The ministry stated that Defense Minister Thabet Mohammed al-Abbasi, accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, the Joint Operations Commander, and the Ground Forces Commander, arrived today in the Western Nineveh Operations Sector.

“The visit aims to assess the security situation within the sector and inspect the Iraq-Syria border strip,” the ministry added.

This story will be updated with further details…