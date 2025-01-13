PMF conducts border security operation on Iraqi-Syrian border

Shafaq News / The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced, on Monday, a security operation aimed at securing Iraq’s border with Syria.

According to a PMF statement, “A unit from the Commando Regiment of the 30th Brigade, under the Nineveh Operations Command, conducted a sweeping and inspection operation along the border within Nineveh province.”

“The operation seeks to detect terrorist activity and prevent criminal infiltration that could jeopardize border or regional security.”

The PMF, also known as Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, is a coalition of predominantly Shia factions formed in 2014 to combat ISIS's rise in Iraq. It has since played a pivotal role in supporting Iraqi security forces during anti-ISIS campaigns.

The Iraqi-Syrian border remains a critical area, given its proximity to conflict zones. Securing this border is integral to combating cross-border terrorism and maintaining stability in the region.

The ongoing civil war in Syria has further complicated the security landscape, with various militant groups operating near the border, posing ongoing challenges to Iraqi and regional security forces.