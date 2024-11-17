Iraqi Customs Police foil +13kg gold smuggling attempt

Shafaq News/ The Border Forces Customs Police, in cooperation with officials from the General Customs Authority, successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of gold at Baghdad International Airport.

According to a statement, “The police seized 13 gold bars, totaling 13.7 kg, which were with a traveler.”

The statement also noted that “an official report of the incident was organized, and necessary legal actions will be taken against those involved.”