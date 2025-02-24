Iraqi Christians hold masses for Pope Francis’ recovery

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Christians have dedicated church services to pray for Pope Francis’ recovery, as he undergoes treatment for pneumonia affecting both lungs.

Archbishop of Mosul, Benedictus Younan Hano, stated, "Today, we announced prayers for the health and well-being of our Holy Father in 12 churches across the diocese. These Masses will continue daily throughout the week."

Adnan Hadi, a professor at Al-Hamdaniya University and a native of Qaraqosh in Nineveh Province, told AFP, "The Pope has always stood by the Iraqi people through all the hardships we have faced. The least we can do is express our solidarity, love, and appreciation for this great man."

On Sunday, Pope Francis, 88, asked the 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide to pray for him as he recovers in a Rome hospital, expressing “deep gratitude for the support he has received.”

Christians In Iraq

Iraq is home to 14 officially recognized Christian sects, most live in Baghdad, the plains of northern Nineveh Province, and the Kurdistan Region.

Chaldeans constitute the largest portion, comprising up to 80% of Iraq's Christians. Syriacs make up approximately 10%, while Assyrians represent around 5%. About 3% of Iraqi Christians are of Armenian descent, and Arab Christians constitute about 2% of the Christian population in the country.