Iraqi Azm Alliance: arrest of senior member Ahmad al-Gharb is an attempt to “stifle dissent”

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Azm Alliance in Kirkuk expressed regret over the arrest warrant issued against Ahmad Abdullah al-Gharb Al-Jabouri, a senior member of the alliance and head of its Kirkuk office, calling it an attempt “to stifle dissent.”

The alliance stated, "This action is the result of a baseless lawsuit against Al-Jabouri for expressing his opinion, a right guaranteed by the Iraqi constitution and law," considering the lawsuit “as an attempt to suppress free speech by the complainant.”

"The alliance has full confidence in the Iraqi judiciary and is assured that justice will prevail, with the alliance senior member proving his innocence in court."

On Wednesday, a security source told our agency that Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk arrested Al-Jabouri. The arrest warrant, issued by the Criminal Court of al-Karkh, followed a complaint by Planning Minister Mohammed Ali Tamim.

Ahmad Abdullah al-Gharb Al-Jabouri, who is the brother of parliament member Sahira Abdullah, had recently criticized Minister Tamim on social media, accusing him of various offenses, including agreeing to form a new administration for Kirkuk.