Iraqi Army receives seven Bell 505 helicopters from US

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Army Aviation Command announced Tuesday that it has received seven Bell 505 helicopters from the United States.

The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X is an American/Canadian light helicopter developed and manufactured by Bell Helicopter.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense said the delivery is part of "pre-arranged contracts aimed at advancing the country's military training programs. The handover ceremony was attended by the representative of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Air Force Commander, senior officers from the Ministry of Defense, the US Military Attaché, and a representative from Bell Helicopter."

"This batch will significantly update and improve our training system with modern aircraft," said Major General Mohammed Abdul Karim Awfi, Commander of Army Aviation. "It will also help in preparing skilled pilots capable of protecting Iraq's airspace and executing missions with high efficiency."

In turn, the US Military Attaché described this step as "a pioneering to enhance the command's capabilities and train pilots under ambitious and advanced plans."