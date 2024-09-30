Iraqi Army Chief chairs security meeting amid regional tensions
Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi military
announced that Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, Chief of Staff of the Army,
chaired a security meeting on Sunday evening to discuss the current security
situation in the region.
According to a statement, the meeting was
attended by the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, along with the commanders
of various military branches, including the ground forces, air force, army
aviation, and air defense, as well as the Director of Planning.
“The discussion focused on the overall security
conditions in the region, as well as the challenges facing Iraqi security
forces amid ongoing regional developments.” The statement said.
The statement also stressed the readiness of
Iraqi security forces “to maintain the highest levels of security and their
preparedness for any potential emergencies, all aimed at bolstering stability
and peace across the country.”
The killing of Hezbollah’s secretary-general Hassan
Nasrallah and the escalated Israeli military operations against Lebanon are widely
seen as a direct message to Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and other nations aligned with
the "Axis of Resistance," signaling that Israel, under Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu, can target key figures at will.
Security and
political experts have warned that any Iraqi military response to Israel's
recent strikes on Lebanon could trigger "catastrophic" repercussions,
suggesting that Tel Aviv may retaliate with direct attacks on critical Iraqi
infrastructure, including ports, oil refineries, and electricity grids.