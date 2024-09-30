Iraqi Army Chief chairs security meeting amid regional tensions

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi military announced that Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, Chief of Staff of the Army, chaired a security meeting on Sunday evening to discuss the current security situation in the region.

According to a statement, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, along with the commanders of various military branches, including the ground forces, air force, army aviation, and air defense, as well as the Director of Planning.

“The discussion focused on the overall security conditions in the region, as well as the challenges facing Iraqi security forces amid ongoing regional developments.” The statement said.

The statement also stressed the readiness of Iraqi security forces “to maintain the highest levels of security and their preparedness for any potential emergencies, all aimed at bolstering stability and peace across the country.”

The killing of Hezbollah’s secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah and the escalated Israeli military operations against Lebanon are widely seen as a direct message to Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and other nations aligned with the "Axis of Resistance," signaling that Israel, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, can target key figures at will.

Security and political experts have warned that any Iraqi military response to Israel's recent strikes on Lebanon could trigger "catastrophic" repercussions, suggesting that Tel Aviv may retaliate with direct attacks on critical Iraqi infrastructure, including ports, oil refineries, and electricity grids.