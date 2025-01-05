Iraqi Air Force targets ISIS hideout in Hamrin

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Air Force conducted airstrikes targeting an ISIS hideout in the Hamrin Mountains, northeast Iraq, based on precise intelligence, a security source reported on Sunday.

The source stated, “The strikes targeted a known ISIS hideout in the region; however, details regarding the results of the operation have yet to be disclosed.”

At its height in 2014, ISIS controlled vast territories across Iraq and Syria, including key cities such as Mosul and Raqqa. By 2017 in Iraq and 2019 in Syria, the group had lost most of its territory but has since resorted to guerrilla warfare, carrying out sporadic attacks in remote areas.

In the first half of 2024 alone, ISIS claimed responsibility for 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria, signifying ongoing efforts to reconstitute its ranks. A notable attack in Iraq’s Saladin province in 2023 resulted in 13 fatalities and 24 injuries.

Furthermore, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported an escalation in ISIS activities, with 137 joint operations conducted alongside Iraqi forces from January to June 2024. These missions resulted in the elimination of 30 ISIS militants and the capture of 74 others.