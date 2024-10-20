Source: Iraqi Air Force airstrike kills several ISIS members in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi aircraft conducted an airstrike in Saladin province, killing ISIS members, a security source reported on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Iraqi Air Force carried out an airstrike on the locations of several ISIS members in the Al-Aith area of Saladin."

"The successful airstrike resulted in an initial death toll of two ISIS members," he added.

Earlier this month, the Iraqi Air Force, with intelligence and coordination from the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Joint Operations Command's targeting cell, executed airstrikes using F-16 fighter jets, targeting a terrorist hideout sheltering six ISIS members in the Al-Aith area.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) remains a significant threat in Iraq, continuing to use insurgency tactics and targeting security forces. The group has adapted by forming small, elusive units that operate in remote and rugged terrain.

The security situation in several liberated provinces, including Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh, remains unstable, allowing ISIS remnants to revive violent activities. These militants increasingly rely on "lone wolf" attacks and ambushes.

While military officials maintain that ISIS is no longer capable of large-scale operations, isolated elements of the group are exploiting security gaps, aiming to reestablish a foothold in the region.