Iraqi Air Force destroys ISIS hideouts in Hamrin Mountains

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced that the Iraqi Air Force conducted precision airstrikes against ISIS hideouts in the rugged Hamrin Mountains of Kirkuk province.

In a statement, JOC revealed that “the operation was based on accurate intelligence provided by the Counter-Terrorism Service, in collaboration with the JOC's targeting cell and with technical assistance from the Global Coalition. F-16 fighter jets successfully destroyed key ISIS hideouts and caves in the area, which militants had considered beyond the reach of Iraqi forces.”

The strikes reportedly eliminated several ISIS members entrenched in the targeted locations, marking another significant step in Iraq's ongoing campaign to dismantle the group's remnants.

The JOC emphasized the critical role of joint security and intelligence coordination in identifying and neutralizing terrorist strongholds. “Such operations demonstrate the enduring commitment of Iraq’s forces to eradicating terrorism and ensuring national stability,” the statement read.

At its height in 2014, ISIS controlled vast swathes of territory across Iraq and Syria, including major urban centers like Mosul and Raqqa. By 2017 in Iraq and 2019 in Syria, the group had been largely defeated territorially but shifted to guerrilla tactics, orchestrating sporadic attacks in remote regions.

Despite losing most of its territorial hold, ISIS has continued its efforts to reestablish itself. In the first half of 2024, the group claimed responsibility for 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria. A particularly devastating attack in Saladin province in 2023 claimed 13 lives and left 24 others wounded.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has reported an increase in ISIS activity this year, with Iraqi forces conducting 137 joint operations against the group between January and June 2024. These missions led to the elimination of 30 ISIS fighters and the capture of 74 others, showcasing the sustained determination to counter the group’s resurgence.