Iraq to release final election results within hours

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Sunday it has completed counting all remaining polling stations and expects to publish the final results of the 2025 parliamentary elections later today or on Monday.

Commission spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai reported that the processed stations matched the manual count “with 100 percent accuracy.” She said IHEC has begun allocating seats, including women’s and minority quota seats, and provincial offices have started distributing result sheets to parties, coalitions, and candidates. The final tallies will be issued once the Board of Commissioners approves them.

Al-Ghalai added that a three-day appeals period will begin the day after the results are posted on the commission’s official website.

The vote took place over two days, with special ballots cast on November 9 and the general vote on November 11 across 8,703 centers and 39,285 stations. IHEC recorded a 56.11 percent turnout among 21.4 million eligible voters, slightly higher than in 2021.

