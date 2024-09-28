Iraq to expedite travel documents for Lebanese citizens amid Israeli aggression

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has instructed the Ministry of Interior to expedite travel document issuance for Lebanese citizens seeking to enter Iraq.

The directive, coordinated with the Lebanese Embassy in Iraq, allows Lebanese nationals without passports to receive necessary travel papers swiftly, as an expression of Iraq’s solidarity with them during "their hardship and exceptional circumstances," the PM's media office said in a statement.

"This move is an expression of Iraq’s support for Lebanon and its brotherly people," it added.

The security situation in Lebanon has recently deteriorated due to intensified hostile actions by Israel, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Hezbollah fighters and civilians, including women and children. The situation worsened when Israel launched airstrikes on densely populated buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, killing Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, along with several of his comrades in the Lebanese resistance and many innocent civilians.

Earlier today, Hezbollah mourned its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah who joined “the ranks of the great immortal martyrs he led for nearly 30 years, guiding them from victory to victory.”