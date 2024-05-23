Iraq to conduct nationwide census in November, including Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Planning confirmed that it will conduct a nationwide census in November, encompassing all cities, including the Kurdistan Region.

This announcement follows the Iraqi government's allocation of 300 billion dinars for the census, with 38 billion dinars designated for the Kurdistan Region.

In a press conference with Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil, Deputy Minister of Planning Azhar Al-Rubaie stated, "The pilot population census will take place at the end of May," affirming that "the full census will be conducted at the beginning of November across all governorates, including the Kurdistan Region."

Al-Rubaie emphasized that "the developmental census will be free from sectarian and denominational biases."

Governor Al-Dakhil assured that Nineveh is fully prepared with all its resources and personnel to ensure the success of this significant national endeavor, and is working to meet all requirements for the general census, starting with the pilot census.

According to estimates by the Ministry of Planning, Iraq's population in 2023 stands at 43 million, with Baghdad being the most populous city based on annual projections. The Ministry anticipated that Iraq's population will reach 48 million by 2028.