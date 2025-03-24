Iraq to begin voter registration update on Tuesday

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) revealed that the Board of Commissioners has decided to begin the update process for voter register on March 25.

The Commission’s spokesperson Jumana Al-Ghalai said in an audio statement that the campaign will last for one month. The update will include first-time registrations, deletions, modifications, and the registration of displaced persons and security personnel.

“The Commission will receive voters at 1,079 designated registration centers across all Iraqi provinces,” she added.

Iraq is set to hold parliamentary elections in October 2025, as debate continues over the electoral law and whether to expand the number of seats in line with the country’s latest census, which found that more than 28 million Iraqis—over 60% of the population—are eligible to vote.