Over 20M voters preparing for Iraq's election

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Sunday approved the final distribution of voters for the upcoming ballot, confirming a total electorate of 21,404,291.

According to the IHEC, 20,063,773 citizens are registered for the general vote, set for November 11, 2025, which will take place at 8,703 centers and 39,285 polling stations.

The special vote covers 1,313,980 members of the security forces, who will cast ballots at 809 centers.

26,538 displaced voters will also participate, IHEC added, through 97 centers and 321 polling stations.

Read more: Iraq’s November 2025 election tests hopes for reform.